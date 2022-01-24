MANILA — A group said Monday it has received reports from teachers who lost their money through unauthorized online bank transfers.

In a statement, the Teachers' Dignity Coalition (TDC) said the educators lost money ranging from P26,000 to P121,000 from their Landbank accounts.

"Maraming ulat kaming natatatanggap mula sa ating mga kasamahang guro na nawalan ng pera sa Landbank account matapos ma-transfer ito gamit ang online banking," the group said.

"Naiulat na ito sa mga LBP (Land Bank of the Philippines) branches at nakatakda nating pormal na dalhin sa atensiyon ng DepEd Central Office sa araw ng Lunes," it added.

TDC Chairperson Benjo Basas separately told ABS-CBN News that his group was in touch with 15 teachers from the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon over the issue.

The TDC urged other teachers with similar experiences to report the incidents to the group.

June Arvin Gudoy, director of the Department of Education's public affairs service, said the agency was looking into the issue.

"The office of [Undersecretary] Anne [Sevilla] is now validating the information," he told ABS-CBN News.

— With a report from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

