Barangay volunteers inspect vaccination cards of pedestrians and motorists passing through a busy road in Taguig City on January 21, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines on Monday logged 24,938 new COVID-19 cases, the second consecutive day it fell below 30,000, data from the health department showed.

Of the 24,938 newly reported cases, 24,239 or 97 percent occurred within the recent 14 days. Metro Manila (3,610 cases), Calabarzon (3,382 cases) and Central Visayas (2,562 cases) were the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks.

The number of fresh cases is the lowest in five days and is also the 16th highest daily tally ever, following 26,458 cases announced on Jan. 8, the ABS-CBN Investigative Research Group said.

The positivity rate was at 40.6 percent, based on test results of samples from 59,896 individuals on Jan. 22, Saturday, the latest Department of Health bulletin indicated. This is the lowest figure since Jan. 5, according to Edson Guido, head of ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

Five laboratories, which contribute on average 0.9 percent of samples tested and 0.8 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The Philippines has so far tallied a total of 3,442,056 COVID-19 cases, of which 262,997 or 7.6 percent remain active. This is the 11th highest figure since the pandemic began, following 265,509 active infections reported on Jan. 14, the research group added.

Of those still infected with the virus, 250,235 are mild cases, 7,944 are asymptomatic, 3,010 are moderately ill, 1,499 are in severe condition, and 309 are critical.

COVID-related deaths increased by 47 to 53,519. This is the lowest figure since Jan. 18 when 34 deaths were announced, according to the ABS-CBN IRG.

Of the newly reported deaths, 43 occurred this month, three in October, and one in September, the DOH said.

There were 35,461 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 3,125,540. This is the 11th highest daily tally ever, following 36,611 recoveries announced on Jan. 19, according to the ABS-CBN IRG.

Ninety-eight duplicates, including 74 recoveries, were removed from the total case count while 11 cases previously tagged as recuperations were reclassified as deaths after final validation, according to the DOH.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 47 percent and 51 percent, respectively.

Isolated beds and ward beds are 46 percent and 50 percent used up, respectively, in Metro Manila, and 52 percent nationwide.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila's latest rise in COVID-19 cases has reached its peak, according to Health Secretary Francisco Duque even as his department last week said it was too early to tell.

"Lumalabas nag-peak na at makikita natin ilang araw nang sunod-sunod bumababa ang kaso sa NCR at lumiliit ang porsyentong inaambag nito sa ating total caseload,” he told reporters.

(It seems it has reached its peak, and we can see that cases in NCR is now declining and its percentage in the total caseload is getting smaller.)

Duque said other regions were directed to expand their healthcare and isolation facilities after the DOH last week flagged a rise in COVID-19 cases outside Metro Manila.