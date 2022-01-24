Police officers attend a ceremony at the Cebu City Hall. Photo from Cebu City PIO

A week since Cebu City implemented its "Oplan Bulabog" against quarantine violators, police have arrested 1,648 people, including 161 minors.

Of the total, 1,211 were arrested for allegedly being outside past the curfew hours of 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Around 400 were caught with no face masks.

The adults were sent to holding facilities of the city while the children were sent home to their parents with citation tickets.

“Parents and guardians should look for their children that go out of their homes at night,” Pol. Lt. Col. Maria Theresa Macatangay, the information officer of Cebu City Police Office, said on Monday.

Additional 150 policemen have augmented CCPO to help in the implementation of the health protocols.

The number of minors who were caught alarmed Cebu City Michael Rama.

“We are going after parents this time,” said the mayor.

Rama, who is in isolation after being exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient, is working from home and meeting officials online.

“I have to be very careful. I have a one year and seven-month-old child. I also have comorbidities," he bared.

The city hall's flag ceremonies are suspended and other workers are encouraged to work from home, based on the Civil Service Commission guidelines.

They will only need to meet during "extreme emergencies".

Cases in Cebu City confirmed 523 new cases on Sunday and as of writing, the locality has 6,948 active cases based on statistics released by the Department of Health.

The city's recent positivity rate stood at 51.07 percent.

Rama also said that they are still studying stringent protocols for inbound passengers coming from areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 4. Cebu City is currently under Alert Level 3.

If the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases decides to also raise the classification of the city, the mayor said they are ready to disburse funds for residents affected by the restrictions.

— Report from Annie Perez

