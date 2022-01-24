Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA - Health Secretary Francisco Duque on Monday assured his agency's cooperation following a complaint before the Philippine Competition Commission that government was overcharged billions in its procurement of pneumococcal vaccines.

The Department of Health is still awaiting the copy of the complaint filed by consumer group United Filipino Consumers and Commuters, according to Duque.

"Inatasan ko na ang (I've ordered the) legal service group ng (of) DOH to look into this with a sense of urgency. This was filed with the PCC. We are awaiting a copy of the complaint para masagot siya (to respond) point by point," he told reporters.

The health agency's bids and awards committee follows the procurement processes under the Government Procurement Reform Act, Duque said.

"We will cooperate. We will give all information needed by PCC," he said.

The DOH faced Senate inquiries last year over its transfer of funds to the Department of Budget and Management to procure allegedly substandard medical equipment such as face shields from Pharmally Pharmaceuticals.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is wrapping up the 5-month long investigation against Pharmally, its chairperson Senator Richard Gordon said.