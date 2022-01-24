Corpse of 'tortured' woman found in Davao del Sur beach

A woman believed to have been tortured was found lifeless and floating near a beach in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur last week, authorities said Monday.

According to Sta. Cruz Police, members of the Philippine Coast Guard found the body of the victim along the shores of Brgy. Zone III on Saturday.

Police said the woman may have been from a neighboring municipality or province as it looked like she was dragged by the strong water current towards the coastline of Sta. Cruz after being dumped into the water.

Her body was reportedly found hogtied from her neck to her limbs with nylon rope and black twine, while connected to a water container with cement serving as anchor.

Both her hands and feet were tied with masking tape. The victim sustained a long laceration on her stomach while her face looked like it was struck using a hard object.

The woman, estimated between 25 to 35 years old, is approximately 5’2 feet in height with a white complexion. She had a tattooed eyebrow, an upper denture, and long blonde hair while wearing a black skirt and a green long sleeve.

Authorities are trying to establish her identity and possible motive for the killing. They are calling for information to help them solve the case.

— Report from Francis Magbanua

