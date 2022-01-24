'Contrary to law': Comelec asked to reverse pro-Marcos ruling

MANILA — Civic leaders on Monday formally asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to reverse the ruling of its division that said presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. did not commit deliberate material misrepresentation in his certificate of candidacy (COC) for this May's elections.

Lawyer Theodore Te, representing petitioners led by Christian Buenafe, filed a motion for partial reconsideration before the Comelec en banc asking it to set aside the Comelec 2nd Division decision denying their petition to cancel the COC of Marcos.

In their pleading, the petitioners also asked the Comelec to exclude Marcos' name from the official Halalan 2022 ballots.

They refuted the 2nd Division's finding that their case should have been summarily dismissed for citing grounds other than false material representation.

"An objective reading of the petition will clearly demonstrate that any reference to respondent Marcos, Jr.'s disqualification does not constitute a combination of grounds warranting summary dismissal," the petitioners said.

Civic leaders insisted that Marcos' material representations that he is "eligible" and not convicted of crime with perpetual disqualification as punishment are false.

They also said that the 2nd Division erred in interpreting the Court of Appeals conviction of Marcos.

"The penalty was not explicitly written because the CA did not have to do so," the petitioners said.

They also rejected the 2nd Division's findings that Marcos "honestly thought or believed he has never been disqualified from holding public office."

"This ruling is contrary to law and the evidence on record," the petitioners said.

More details to follow.

