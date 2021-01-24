PH virus tally breaches 513,000 with over 1,900 new cases

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 1,949 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 513,619.

The Department of Health also reported 7,729 new recoveries pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 475,612.

This meant that the country has a total of 27,765 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fifty three more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 10,242.

Davao City reported 99 new cases--the most for any city or province. Quezon reported 98 new cases, Cavite had 74, Baguio City had 73 and Leyte 63.

A new and more infectious strain of the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in the United Kingdom, has been spreading globally.

Last Friday, the DOH announced there were 16 new cases of the variant in the country, raising the total to 17. Twelve of the cases came from 2 barangays in Bontoc, Mountain Province, two among those who had taken a flight from Lebanon, and 1 each from Benguet and Laguna.

Despite this, the DOH said it was still premature to say that there was already local transmission of the new variant.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China, which was confirmed by the DOH on Jan. 30, last year.

President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated he would prioritize police officers, military personnel, and poor families in the government’s vaccination rollout against COVID-19. This was contrary to the health department and the pandemic task force’s initial plan to inoculate health workers first from the virus.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected almost 98.75 million people and caused over 2.12 million deaths since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with nearly 25 million infections and over 417,000 deaths.

India follows the US with 10.65 million infections. Brazil ranks third with 8.81 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 216,000 COVID-19 fatalities.