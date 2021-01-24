PH Red Cross continues to seek blood plasma donation from recovered COVID-19 patients

A nurse (left) checks on a patient who has recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus as he undergoes a procedure to donate plasma at a hospital in Manila on April 22, 2020. Scientists have pointed to the potential benefits of plasma -- a blood fluid -- from recovered individuals who have developed antibodies to the COVID-19 coronavirus enabling the body's defences to attack it. Maria Tan, AFP/File

MANILA - The Philippine Red Cross on Sunday appealed for more blood plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The non-government organization has given convalescent plasma to 614 virus patients so far, said Dr. Monina Nalupta, head of the PRC national blood services.

"Patuloy po tayong nananawagan sa recovered patients ng COVID para magbigay at napakarami pa rin pong tumatawag sa'tin for convalescent treatment," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We continue to call on recovered COVID-19 patients to give blood plasma as many still reach out to us for convalescent treatment.)

Each bag of blood plasma from a COVID-19 survivor, "contains neutralizing antibodies which will help recipients fight off the infection," the PRC earlier said.

The Philippine General Hospital and St. Luke's Medical Center are among health facilities in the country that have used convalescent plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients.

The country has logged 511,679 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Saturday, including 33,603 active infections, 10,190 deaths, and 467,886 recoveries.

The government hopes to begin inoculating priority sectors of its population against the new coronavirus next month.

Meanwhile, several private companies have also approached the PRC to donate blood, Nalupta said.

"Nagpapasalamat po tayo at continuous ang pagapila para sa pagbibigay ng dugo," she said.

(We're thankful and we continue to appeal for more blood donations.)