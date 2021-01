MANILA — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Surigao del Norte on Sunday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tremor happened at 10:26 p.m., 39 kilometers southeast of General Luna town, Surigao del Norte.

It was tectonic in origin and struck at a depth of 111 kilometers, according to state seismologists.

Intensity II was felt at Bislig City.

The quake was not expected to cause damage but aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES