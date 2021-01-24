DFA: Tally of overseas Filipinos hit by COVID-19 unchanged at 13,776

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 remained at 13,776 on Sunday as no new case was recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 3 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

Sunday's numbers are the lowest in two days. DFA reported 127 new cases and 46 new recoveries on Friday, and 19 new cases, 23 new recoveries, and 1 new fatality on Saturday.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,017 as 8,820 of those infected have recovered, while 945 have died.

The DFA received a lone report confirming 3 new recoveries among Filipinos in the Americas. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/BE7fvssV2N — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) January 24, 2021

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 769 in the Asia Pacific, 678 in Europe, 2,489 in the Middle East and Africa, and 81 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 513,619 people. The tally includes 10,242 deaths, 475,612 recoveries, and 27,765 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that almost 98.7 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.1 million people have died while more than 54.4 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

