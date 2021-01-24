Bontoc mayor tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA - The mayor of Bontoc town in Mountain Province, where the more contagious COVID-19 variant was recently detected, said Saturday he has contracted the illness.

Mayor Franklin Odsey said he was asymptomatic and in isolation after he was informed last January 15 that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Twelve people in Bontoc have been infected by the new coronavirus variant, prompting local government to impose a lockdown until Jan. 31 in Barangay Samoki.

A one-week lockdown was enforced on Barangays Bontoc Ili, Caluttit and Poblacion until January 24th, Odsey said in his statement.

The stricter quarantine measures may be extended in the affected areas, he added.

The mayor reminded his constituents to keep their immune system strong, practice minimum health protocols and isolate themselves as soon as they develop symptoms of COVID-19.

The country has logged 513,619 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Sunday, including 27,765 active infections, 10,242 fatalities, and 475,612 recoveries.