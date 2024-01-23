Senate panel to kick off Quiboloy probe

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on Tuesday will begin its probe on the allegations against self-styled religious leader Apollo Quiboloy.

The panel chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros will start the public hearing at 10 in the morning, and will center on former Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJOC) members' allegations that Quiboloy is engaged in human trafficking, rape and other human rights violations.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hontiveros's office said that they have extended an invitation to Quiboloy, but there is no word yet if the KJOC pastor will be attending the hearing.

Four "witnesses" against Quiboloy are expected to attend.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Meantime, government officials who will attend the hearing include those representing the Department of Justice; Department of Social Welfare and Development; Department of the Interior and Local Government; Commission on Human Rights and Commission on Higher Education.