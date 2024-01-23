Sen. Robin Padilla and Sen. Sonny Angara. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Robin Padilla on Tuesday said Sen. Sonny Angara was the best person to lead the discussion on a resolution to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

The resolution was referred on Monday to the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes chaired by Padilla.

But Padilla noted that Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier floated the idea that the subcommittee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes to be headed by Angara could handle the deliberation.

"Pabor po yan para sa taongbayan,” Padilla said in a text statement.

“Una, mawala ang biased dahil batid ng lahat na ako ay pro-charter change,” he added.

Padilla noted that he previously led a public hearing on charter change and had come up with a committee report that leaned more on the proposed political changes in the constitution. He said fresh deliberations led by Angara would remove any "redundancy".

"Walang redundancy hearing, hindi sayang ang pondo ng bayan," Padilla said.

"Pangatlo, bukod sa abogado si Senator Angara bihasa din siya sa ekonomiya at finance," he continued. “Tama po lahat ang ipinag utos ni SP (Senate President)."

The Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 filed by Zubiri seeks to let Congress pass laws that would relax a constitutional provision that allows only Filipinos and corporations where Filipinos own at least 60 percent to operate public utilities.

The proposal, which will need concurrence from the House of Representatives, also seeks to relax restrictions on the ownership of educational institutions and open up the advertising industry to foreign ownership if a law is enacted to allow it.

In December, President Ferdinand Marcos said he ordered a study on whether the country's constitution needed to be revised to draw more foreign investment.

Guided by economic provisions from the constitution, Philippine law bans foreign equity in mass media and small-scale retail trade.

Foreigners are also limited to minority ownership in broadcasting, advertising, public utilities, private land and residential building ownership, schools, and deep-sea fishing, among others.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez has separately said he would push for changes to the economic provisions of the constitution this year.

Critics warn politicians could use the charter amendment exercise to insert changes that would allow them to stay in power for longer.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

Watch more News on iWantTFC