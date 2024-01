MANILA - The House of Representatives on Monday designated House Speaker Martin Romualdez as the caretaker of the 6th district of Batangas, which was previously represented by Finance Secretary Ralph Recto.

The House, in the same session also elected Quezon Rep David Jay Jay Suarez as deputy speaker, taking over Recto's old deputy speakership.

Recto assumed the position of finance secretary in December.

