Cops claim officer told them to turn off body cam, CCTV recording

Two policemen from the District Special Operation Unit (DSOU) of the Southern Police District (SPD) claimed that a fellow police officer ordered them to deactivate their body cameras and turn off the CCTV recording during the controversial arrest of four female Chinese in a Sep. 16, 2023 operation at a condominium in Parañaque.



During the House Committee on Public Order and Safety's probe into the alleged "unlawful arrest, arbitrary detention, robbery (extortion), and grave coercion against four Chinese nationals," Patrolman Justine Kyra Acosta insisted that Police Major Jason Quijana told her to deactivate her body camera amid the operation.



"Nagsabi po siya sa akin na patayin iyong BWC(body worn camera)... Patayin iyong BWC at tawagan po iyong mga taong aakyat pa," Acosta said.



Patrolman John Renzie Cariaga also alleged Quijana ordered him to cut the recording of the CCTV.



"Ang tasking ko po talaga ay searcher ako. Kami lang ang naka-uniform kasi searcher kami... Kami lang po muna iyong dineploy sa baba as perimeter security... para hindi ma-compromise ang investigation," Cariaga explained.



"Pag akyat namin, pinatawag kami ni deputy (Quijana)... Sabi lang sa akin, 'Bunutin mo na iyong CCTV... Sinunod ko na lang po iyong instruction niya kahit ano sa'kin," he added.



Quijana denied both claims, but admitted to applying for the search warrant against the Chinese nationals for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.



"Wala po akong inuutos na ganoon, your honor," he said.



When prodded by legislators, the policeman could not give more details on the search warrant.



Some policemen also claimed getting P10,000 each from Quijana and Police Lt. Col. Jolit Guevara, also from the DSOU.



Quijana also denied this, along with another allegation that he owns the car that allegedly entered the same condominium as the Chinese nationals'.



National Capital Region Police Office Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he believes the statements of Acosta and Cariaga.



Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. also appealed to policemen to abide by the law.



"Sana ipakita natin sa taumbayan kung ano ang pulis... Sana huwag niyo nang ipahiya ang pulis... We will see to it that the truth will come out," he said.

POLICE PROBE



Committee Vice Chairperson Rep. Romeo Acop said the four Chinese nationals were allegedly arrested in the early hours of Sep. 16, 2023 in the 18th floor of a condominium in Parañaque.



Acop added they were detained for hours in the 11th floor, without briefing them of their crime and reading of Miranda Rights.



Later on, they were detained in Taguig City, where an amount of P2 million each were supposedly asked from them in exchange for their release



Nartatez said the incident has also been a subject of investigation by the Ombudsman. Established irregularities in the implementation of search warrant include planting of evidence, robbery, perjury, falsification of public documents, among others.



He said based on investigation, the policemen turned off their body cameras. One of the arrested Chinese also claimed that P27 million placed in a vault was missing.



The official also admitted that there were irregularities in the serving of the search warrant for Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.



Nartatez added 44 personnel were allegedly involved in the operation, including those with BGEN and PCOL ranks, and were subjected to pre-charge investigation. Out of the 44 personnel, 35 were recommended for summary dismissal proceedings.



Then SPD chief Roderick Mariano said, moving forward, he ordered personnel to conduct "aggressive" and "honest to goodness police operations".



"I have not committed any wrongdoing... I am confident the truth will prevail," he said.



PNP personnel allegedly involved in the operations mostly agree with the presentations of Nartatez and Mariano.



Guevara also claimed that the Chinese were "rescued" and not "arrested," as they are "victims of human trafficking".



Committee Chairperson Rep. Dan Fernandez said, based on his information, the Chinese nationals denied that they were human trafficking victims, and have refused to sign the police affidavit.



Fernandez warned that police officers who will be found out "lying" during the hearing will be cited in contempt.



He said another hearing will be set on Monday to invite and hear more witnesses.

