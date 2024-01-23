MANILA — PMaj. Allan De Castro, the main suspect in the disappearance of beauty pageant contestant Catherine Camilon, cannot leave the country, the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said on Tuesday.

De Castro was dismissed from the police service and released from restrictive custody at Camp Vicente Lim on January 16, 2024.

“We already have a coordination with the Bureau of Immigration na because we are anticipating that maybe aalis siya ng bansa, we made already coordination for hold departure order para hindi makalabas ng bansa itong main suspect natin,” CIDG Director PMaj. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said.

“I think once na lumabas ng bansa o tumakas...that’s already guilt on his part, so I don't think na gagawin niya, but who knows,” he added.

Caramat said the CIDG is doing its best for a conviction in the criminal case filed against De Castro, his driver Jeffrey Magpantay, and 2 John Does. The CIDG chief said he hoped Magpantay would “eventually admit his participation on the disappearance of Miss Camilon.”

“We are still hoping that we could win case, we could secure a conviction against the suspects because sa administrative case ng suspect natin meron na tayong substantial evidence for his participation and it will depend upon the appreciation of the court holding this case,” Caramat said.

“Sabi ko nga if we could convince other witnesses to come out or itong si Magpantay will turn state witness that will make our case stronger,” he added.

The situation has become “a torture” to Camilon's family, the police official said.

“Lahat tayo may konsiyensya, hopefully Magpantay will turn state witness dahil nga nag-waive na nga siya ng, nag-sign na siya ng waiver para sa kanyang pagkakakulong, I believe na sooner ay sasabihin niya kung ano man ang participation nila, kung ano yung katotohanan,” he said.

Camilon has been missing since October 12, 2023.

“On the part of the CIDG, hanggat hindi natin nakikita yung katawan ng biktima ay we could not conclude. We based our investigation not on

presumptions,” Caramat said.

“Baka mamaya nagtatago lang itong biktima natin dahil natatakot so patuloy pa rin namin hinahanap itong mga kaibigan nitong si Ms. Camilion baka may makapagsabi. We are still hoping. Hindi kami tumitigil,” he said.

He also appealed to the 2 other suspects to turn themselves in and shed light on the investigation.

“Doon sa dalawang kasama, itong 2 suspek natin, bago po mahuli ang lahat, ako ay nakikiusap, you could be a state witness para gumaan, kung ano man yung kasalanan niyo. So I advised them na pumunta sa CIDG office at makipagtulungan sa imbestigasyon na ginagawa regarding dito sa Camilon case,” he said.