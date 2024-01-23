AFP airdrops supplies to BRP Sierra Madre – source

The BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, part of the disputed Spratly Islands. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has successfully conducted an airdrop mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal over the weekend, a senior military official confirmed on Tuesday.

The source, who spoke to defense reporters on condition of anonymity, said a Philippine Navy Islander maritime patrol aircraft airdropped the supplies to personnel of the grounded ship on Sunday at 8:49 a.m.

The supplies will last for one to two weeks, the source added.

The AFP on Monday said its recent rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal was aborted after supply boat Unaizah Mae 1 suffered technical problems.

Beijing has claimed that Manila had agreed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, but has yet to provide evidence to back its claims.