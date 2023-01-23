MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced Monday it revoked some 200 firearm licenses in the past 4 years, in a bid to strengthen gun control by sanitizing the list of licensed firearm holders.

"Over the past 4 years since 2019, we have revoked 240 Firearm licenses and confiscated 684 firearms registered under these licenses for flagrant violation of the conditions of this privilege," PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said in a press conference.

He said the violations included involvement of a gun owner in illegal drugs, commission of a crime involving firearms and ammunition, prolonged non-renewal of firearms license, illegal or unlawful transfer of firearms, violation of election and special events gun ban, and misrepresentation or submission of spurious supporting documents.

In 2022, 41 licenses were revoked while 201 firearms firearms were confiscated, Azurin said.

Col. Kenneth Lucas, who heads the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office, said the 2022 tally included the revocation of license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) of 2 cardholders.

"During the past election, mayroon tayong dalawang LTOPF holders na na-revoke, which caused the confiscation of 17 firearms," Lucas said.

(In the past election, we revoked 2 LTOPF holders, which caused the confiscation of 17 firearms.)

