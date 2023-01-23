MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said he plans to retain former Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo in his administration, but not as one of his advisers.

Tulfo was earlier bypassed by the Commission on Appointments (CA) due to questions about his citizenship, and his libel conviction when he was still working as a journalist.

“It’s not part of the plan for Erwin,” Marcos Jr. told journalists when asked if he plans to appoint Tulfo as a presidential adviser.

“We have other plans for him, not as presidential adviser,” he said.

“The time he was running the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), he did a very good job so we cannot lose that kind of asset. We will take advantage of his good instincts when it comes to public service,” he said.

Marcos Jr. did not say which position would be given to Tulfo. The President also did not disclose who will replace the former broadcaster as DSWD Secretary.

