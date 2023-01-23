MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said he “does not talk policy” with First Lady Liza Marcos, denying allegations that his wife is an influential figure when it comes to appointing officials in key government posts.

“Zero. She really has no input on that,” Marcos told journalists when asked about allegations that his wife was involved in the recent shake up in the defense sector.

“We don't talk policy together. She’ll comment, ‘That looks good. That doesn’t look good. I don’t know why you’re doing that… but not political decisions,” he said.

Marcos Jr. said while he has the “best legal representation than any president” — with former Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin as his Executive Secretary and former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile as his chief presidential legal adviser — the chief executive said he still seeks his wife’s advice on legal issues in some occasions.

“She doesn’t come to the office and sit with us. It’s usually legal definitions… That’s the kind of questions I ask,” he said, noting that the First Lady is a lawyer and a professor.

The First Lady also helps with the organization of some offices, he said.

“The First Lady helps me in terms of the organization because she is very, very good at that: the office, how the work flow goes, where the documents go through. She’s a well-trained lawyer,” he said.

Talk of the First Lady having a say in the appointments of key government personnel rose in the early part of Marcos Jr.’s presidency, when politicians and other officials were jockeying for posts in the new administration.

In a video that went viral earlier this year, the First Lady said that she is “sick and tired of people using [her] name” to get posts or favors from the President.

“If I found out somebody’s using my name, I shall tell my husband not to appoint you, okay? So I hope this is clear to everyone,” she said.