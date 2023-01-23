Marcos Jr. denies grooming Sandro to be President

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday denied that his family is grooming his eldest son, Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, to be the third Philippine President from their clan.

Marcos Jr., son of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., chuckled when asked about it during a panel interview with journalists.

“No. We are not grooming him for anything,” the President said.

“There is not some long-range plan that one day Sandro is going to be President,” he said.

“He (Sandro) will laugh at your face if you tell him that [he is being groomed to be the next president],” he added

His son’s entry to politics last year was not a family decision, Marcos Jr. said.

“He is grooming himself. He has decided on this career, politics and he will handle it the way he does,” he said.

“I think he has the same attitude as I do. I’ll work as hard as I can… I’ll take this as far as I can,” he said.

The younger Marcos joined several presidential trips as author of the proposed Maharlika Sovereign Fund, the President said.

“The reason he comes with us is he’s an author of the Maharlika Fund Bill,” he said.

“Sometimes… he took over when it comes to the interview with the Maharlika Bill because I have somewhere else to go,” he said, referring to a scheduled interview with The Straits Times.

While all politicians may dream of being the chief executive, talking about a possible presidential run for his millennial son “ would be so premature,” Marcos Jr. said.

“He has work in Ilocos Norte,” he said.

“Everybody dreams to be in the number 1 position, but that doesn’t mean we are plotting, we have this long-range plan. He’s too busy anyway. He has too much anyway,” he said.

In the documentary “The Kingmaker,” Marcos Jr.’s mother - former First Lady Imelda Marcos - admitted that she wanted her lone sone to become the second Marcos president.