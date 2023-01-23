Personnel of MDRRMO-Daet carry out rescue and evacuation operations in Brgy II in Daet, Camarines Norte on Jan. 17, 2023, days after a low pressure area and northeast monsoon inundated the Bicol Region. Photo courtesy of MDRRMO-Daet

Close to 2 million people affected by flooding: OCD

MANILA — The death toll from the massive flooding across the Philippines caused by a series of low-pressure areas (LPA), the northeast monsoon or amihan, and the shear line this month has risen to 35, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Monday.

Some 1.9 million people or 475,000 families were also affected by the flooding since Jan. 2, while over 121,000 people or 31,617 families have been displaced after being forced to evacuate from their homes. As of writing, most of them are still seeking shelter inside evacuation centers.

The affected population spanned 13 regions: Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western, Central, and Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Soccsksargen.

Some 12 people were also reported injured while 7 others remain missing, the OCD said.

Agricultural damage from the floods was pegged at P751.9 million with more than 34,800 affected farmers and fisherfolk, while damage to infrastructure was estimated at P276.7 million.

Some 17 cities and towns in 3 provinces have been placed under a state of calamity, including the entire Samar island.

The government has so far extended assistance worth P98.3 million to affected residents, the OCD also reported.

Most of this assistance was in the form of family food packs distributed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

