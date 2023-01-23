Comelec launches new 'Register Anywhere' site in DSWD central office

The Commission on Elections sets up a limited-time voter registration site within the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) office in Pasay City on Jan. 10, 2023, as part of its Register Anywhere Project ahead of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday launched a new site of its Register Anywhere Project (RAP) at the headquarters of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Quezon City.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia and DSWD officer-in-charge Undersecretary Eduardo Punay led the launch of the new site, which aims to cater to DSWD employees and allow them to register as new voters, as well as to transfer or reactivate their voter records.

The launch comes a few weeks before the final day for voter registration on Jan. 31; Garcia said there would be no extensions for registration.

Because of this, the poll body head said urged qualified citizens not to wait for the last minute to avail of voter registration services in Comelec offices, satellite registration sites in selected malls, and government offices.

Garcia also noted that since December, Comelec has received more than a million applications for different voter services, including 600,000 applications for new voters.

Other services included transfer of records, reactivation, and correction of entries.

“Iyon pong bilang na mahigit isang milyon, sa aming palagay kontento na po kami diyan. At the same time, iyan naman po an gaming nap-project din na maaaring magpa-rehistro pa. Kaya po, inuulit ko sa lahat yung iba po kasi nagtatanong mag-eextend naman ang Comelec, pasensyahan po tayo, hanggang (January) 31 lang po talaga ang registration,” Garcia said.

Garcia also said he hopes that with the success of satellite registration centers and RAP sites, voting in malls may also be done in the future.

“Naisip din ng Commission on Elections sa kasalukuyan e kung kaya natin magpa-Register Anywhere lalo na sa mall, bakit hindi natin magawang magpa-mall voting? Bakit hindi natin kaya at gawin na mag-sample at mag-pilot test ng mall voting sa darating na barangay at SK election?" he said.

"Hindi natin iistorbohin ang mga eskwelahan na kung saan nasisira ang mga upuan, nasisira ang mga kagamitan na dapat ay para sa mga bata. Samantalang kung nasa mall ka, wala pang magbibigay ng mga polyetos, walang manggugulo sa’yo habang papunta ka sa mismong presinto sa pagboto mo, at the same time, komportable para sa ating mga kababayan," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: