MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said former Presidential Management Staff (PMS) Zenaida Angping asked to be appointed to a diplomatic post as she undergoes some “personal issues.”

Marcos Jr. made the statement after he was asked about Angping’s departure from his Cabinet and her possible replacement.

“The situation with then-Secretary Naida Angping was it was a personal decision on her part. She had some personal issues she had to work through,” Marcos told journalists.

“She said, ‘I cannot do my work while I am going through this that’s why I need to go to think about it.’ She came back and she said, ‘Maybe I can just find something that I will be able to handle… If you could appoint me to a diplomatic position,’” he said.

Prior to her assignment in France, Angping “has not formally held a diplomatic post” but has “been working in the foreign service for years,” the President said.

“Tao yan ng Uncle Kokoy [Romualdez] ko. She worked in the Philippine Embassy in the US. She worked in China, in all the areas that we were slowly opening up so sanay siya sa trabahong yan,” Marcos said.

“She had for years now been working on her foreign service exam. ‘Yun talaga ang gusto niyang gawin,” he said.

The President refused to disclose Angping’s reason for leaving her Cabinet post, noting that “the reasons are personal” and that it is not his “place to talk about that.”

He did not say who will replace Angping as PMS chief.