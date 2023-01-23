44,000 kilos of allegedly smuggled onions intercepted in Zamboanga City

MANILA - Authorities intercepted a van and watercraft containing thousands of bags of imported red onions in Barangay Cawit in Zamboanga City Monday.

The Naval Forces Western Mindanao, in a statement said its team, together with the Philippine Coast Guard, Marine Battalion Landing Team-11, the Intelligence Operatives of Western Mindanao, JTF Zamboanga, and the Bureau of Customs District Zamboanga, intercepted a closed van loaded with more or less 3,000 bags of smuggled red onions.

Another watercraft was also loaded with around 8,000 mesh bags of red onions.

Each bag weighs four kilos, which sums up to around 44,000 kilos of onions.

Authorities also visited and searched another watercraft loaded with around 300 drums of smuggled petroleum, oil, and lubricant products.

The vehicle, watercraft and smuggled items will be subjected to proper inventory before turn-over to the appropriate agency for proper disposition.