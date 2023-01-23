Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. speaks during a press briefing at the PNP Multipurpose hall in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Jan. 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Only 11 high-ranking officers have yet to submit their courtesy resignations, a move that aims to rid the police force of personnel involved in the illegal drug trade, Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin said on Monday.

Azurin said he was optimistic that the remaining officers, which include 8 colonels and 3 generals, would comply with Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos' call for courtesy resignations.

"Itong 3 heneral at 8 colonel na ito, actually 7 'yon na magre-retire. So siguro they are still trying to discern na magsa-submit pa ba ako eh aabutan naman ako ng retirement," Azurin told reporters in a press briefing.

(Out of these 3 generals and 8 colonels, 7 of them are actually going to retire soon. So I guess they are still trying to discern if they still need to submit a courtesy resignation since they'll be retiring.)

"But to us, we also still encourage them na mag-submit lang kayo so that at least kahit papaano ay totally maki-clear kayo kung ano man yung kahinatnan nitong evaluation and review ng individual na involvement ng lahat sa illegal drugs," Azurin added.

(But to us, we also still encourage them to submit so that at least, they'll be totally cleared, whatever the result of the evaluation and review of police officers' individual involvement in illegal drugs.)

Abalos earlier urged all colonels and generals in the PNP to offer "courtesy" resignations after a probe found a "handful" were involved in drugs. They could continue working while a 5-person committee reviews their records.

The PNP Directorate for Personnel and Records Management will wait for the courtesy resignation of the 11 officers until the end of the month, Azurin said.

If the remaining officials do not submit their resignations, the PNP will continue with the investigation even after their retirement, he said.

As of Jan. 20, the PNP has received courtesy resignations from 942 of its total 953 senior officers.

