PH logs 1,797 new COVID-19 cases; active infections highest in over 2 months

Commuters use the LRT-2 Santolan station on January 22, 2021 as the station reopens to the public. The station has been non-operational since October 2019 after a fire damaged some of its equipment. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday recorded 1,797 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, as the agency reported fresh infections from the more transmissible variant in some parts of the country.

The day’s new cases pushed the country’s total number of infections to 511,679, but it does not include data from 4 laboratories that failed to submit results to the COVID-19 Data Repository System (CDRS) on Friday.

Davao City led the areas in the country with newly-recorded cases after logging 151 new infections. It was followed by Quezon City with 90, Rizal with 80, Isabela with 64, and Bulacan with 62.

WATCH: When will we get vaccinated vs COVID-19? | NXT

Watch more in iWantTFC

Active infections climbed to 33,603 on Saturday, the highest number of active cases since Nov. 14, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido.

The health department earlier warned of a surge in COVID-19 cases due to holiday activities.

Recoveries, meanwhile, went up by 166 to 467,886. This accounted for 91.4 percent of the country’s total recorded cases.

The Philippines also recorded 54 more coronavirus-related fatalities. The death toll stood at 10,190.

Experts and health officials earlier said it was premature to say if there was already community transmission of the new and more transmissible COVID-19 variant in the Philippines, even as new cases of the strain were recorded among those with no travel history.

This, after the DOH on Friday announced that there were 16 new cases of the variant in the country, raising the total to 17.

More details to follow.