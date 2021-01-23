Lopez Group donates P5.5-M worth of medical equipment to Iloilo City in COVID-19 fight

Photo from the Energy Development Corporation

.

MANILA — The Lopez Group of Companies through the Energy Development Corp. (EDC) delivered the P5.5 million worth of laboratory machines and equipment donations to Iloilo City to fight COVID-19.

In a statement released Saturday, the Lopez Group said the city’s Uswag Molecular Laboratory in San Pedro, Molo district received the donations on January 21.

The donations included state-of-the-art Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine, RNA extractor, and test kits, among others.

Federico Lopez, chairman and CEO of First Philippine Holdings Corp. (FPH), said the Lopez Group aims to help the city as part of its new mission through “collaborative pathways.”

“Being regenerative is all about elevating everything we touch -- from our employees, our customers . . . But our mission goes beyond energy and anticipates in dealing with the many adaptive challenges needed to redesign how we live, work, and do business in a changed world,” Lopez, who traces his roots in Iloilo City, was quoted as saying.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas expressed his gratitude and recognized the effort to help the city’s COVID-19 response.

“This day is a recognition of a selfless contribution, philanthropy and social responsibility. . . On behalf of the city, government of iloilo and my fellow Ilonggos. And we humbly recognize that we cannot gain leverage and perform effectively without the assistance and support and essential contributions coming from the private sector like EDC,” Treñas said during the deed of donation signing held through Zoom.

During the signing, the statement added, the mayor showed the RT-PCR machine and RNA extractor that was delivered straight to his office.

Sec. Vince Dizon, the country’s pandemic task force deputy chief implementer, said he appreciated the Lopez Group’s collaboration with the city and various local government units in their fight against the virus.

“You know since last year the tremendous assistance of the EDC has been a major factor in our battle against COVID-19,” said Dizon.

“From the beginning when our president called for everyone all throughout the country to help in this once in a generation challenge that we all face, EDC was one of the private sector companies that responded to this call of the president in his whole nation approach.”

In late November last year, the Lopezes proposed the donations, with Treñas describing the donations as an early Christmas gift for the city.

The donation will cover the cost of equipment, test kits and consumables, according to the letter signed by Lopez, Francis Giles B. Puno, president and CEO of First Gen Corp.; and Richard Tantoco, president and chief operating officer of EDC.