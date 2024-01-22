Padilla committee to handle resolution on economic amendments

Senator Robin Padilla during the Senate hearing on the Medical Cannabis Compassionate Access Act in Pasay City on July 13, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA (UPDATED) - The fate of the resolution seeking to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution seems to have changed, following a closed-door meeting of senators that lasted more than three hours.



Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Loren Legarda and Sonny Angara served as authors of the Resolution of Both Houses No. 6



When session resumed at around 7 p.m., the resolution was referred to the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes chaired by Senator Robin Padilla.



The move was in contrast to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri's announcement last week that RBH6 will be handled by the subcommittee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes to be headed by Angara.



Zubiri last week explained that Angara will handle the deliberation because the proposed amendments would require a lawyer's expertise.

The Senate leader also pointed out Padilla's preference to discuss political amendments would be divisive for the nation.



As of this writing, not a single senator has offered an explanation regarding the sudden change of the Senate's tack in handling RBH6.

"With what’s happening sino pa kayang senador ang interesado sa RBH?" Villanueva in a text statement said.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III was supposed to raise the RBH6 issue during the session, which also did not happen.



Meanwhile, Senator Imee Marcos' Resolution 902, which seeks to investigate the reported pay-offs in the signature drive for people's initiative, has been referred to the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation, which she also chairs.



Other resolutions referred to the appropriate committees during Monday's session include the call to investigate the massive New Year blackout in Western Visayas (Energy Committee) and PUV modernization (Public Services).



The session was immediately adjourned after referring to the bills and resolutions listed in the Order of Business.

