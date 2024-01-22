Fisherman who took video of 'harassment' by China Coast Guard submits affidavit

This photo taken on September 2, 2023 shows Philippine fishermen working near the Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. China, which claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, snatched control of Scarborough Shoal from the Philippines in 2012. Ted Aljibe, AFP

MANILA — The Filipino fisherman who uploaded a video of the harassment by the China Coast Guard has already submitted his affidavit to the Philippine Coast Guard, which has been documenting incidents on the West Philippine Sea for potential future action by the Philippine government.

In a press conference Monday, Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard for West Philippine Sea matters, confirmed to the media that they have the affidavit of the person who took the video of recent harassment by the Chinese Coast Guard of Filipino fishermen in Scarborough Shoal (Panatag, Bajo de Masinloc) last January 12.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The video showed the China Coast Guard stopping Filipino fishermen from collecting taktakun shells at Scarborough Shoal.

They instructed the fishermen to throw their catch into the sea and detained one boat to make sure the Filipinos complied.



Citing the affidavit of Jack Tabat, a Filipino fisherman on the FB Legendary Jo, Tarriela said five CCG members on a rubber boat marked with registration number 3104 were involved in the incident.

The CCG boat activated its siren, pursued a Filipino fishing vessel, and obstructed others from collecting taktakun shells, a local delicacy similar to snails.

Four CCG personnel then leaped from the rubber boat and swam toward FB Legendary Jo, which was near the shoal.



"We approached the person na nag-upload nito and he was kind enough naman to cooperate and submit a sworn affidavit para patunayan niya na 'yung nailabas na video na 'yun ay talagang nangyari nung January 12," said Tarriela.



The Coast Guard official said the fishermen who were on FB Legendary Jo will be presented to the media and will have their affidavits taken.

NEXT STEPS UP TO FOREIGN AFFAIRS, JUSTICE DEPARTMENTS



"With our limitation of mandate for the Philippine Coast Guard our primary role is for us to document these incidents to support the national government in looking for people as sources and ask them for affidavits," he said.

Documentation of the incident will be submitted to the National Task Force West Philippine Sea and to the Department of Foreign Affairs, which is part of the task force.

"It's their role now whether the DFA will push for any diplomatic action or if the [Department of Justice] will assist," he said.

China and the Philippines agreed on January 17 to improve maritime communication and address issues over the West Philippine Sea through diplomacy and bilateral dialogue.

In a separate interview on Teleradyo Serbisyo, Tarriela said they will continue to gather evidence about incidents involving China in Philippine waters, but it will still be up to the DFA and DOJ to decide next steps..