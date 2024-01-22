Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan Fourth Division has acquitted former Makati Mayor Elenita Binay of graft and malversation over the alleged anomalous purchase of equipment for the Ospital ng Makati amounting to P9.9 million.

The equipment, which were bought in 2001, supposedly skipped public bidding.

According to the decision, the prosecution failed to prove Binay’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

All other co-accused in the case were also acquitted, except for Jaime Delos Reyes and Conrado Pamintuan, who were found guilty of graft and sentenced to imprisonment of six years to eight years with perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Delos Reyes was an administrative officer of Makati, while Pamintuan was a supply officer.

They are out on bail and said they would appeal the ruling.

With Binay’s acquittal, the court said her hold departure order would be set aside and her cash bond released.

Binay, wife of former Vice President Jejomar Binay, has scored other wins in the Sandiganbayan.

In 2021, she was acquitted of graft and malversation for the procurement of hospital beds, cabinets, and sterilizers amounting to P45 million, which supposedly did not go through competitive public bidding.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The anti-graft court in 2019 cleared her of graft for the P72 million worth of furniture for the Makati City Hall. Prosecutors alleged that this was overpriced by P21 million and that Binay favored a contractor.

In 2016, the Sandiganbayan also acquitted Binay of graft over the purchase of P13.25 million worth of office furniture and fixtures, which were allegedly overpriced and did not undergo public bidding.