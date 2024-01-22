MANILA — Barangay officials are allowed to participate in partisan politics, including the "People’s Initiative" which calls for the amendment of the 1987 Constitution, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday clarified.

This follows the recent remarks of DILG Undersecretary Felicito Valmocina reminding barangay officials to refrain from being involved in the signature campaign.

In a press conference, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Abalos cited a resolution issued by the Commission on Elections in April 2022, which stated that barangay officials are "excluded from the prohibition against engaging in any electioneering or partisan political activities, for as long as they do not solicit contributions from their subordinates or subject them to any of the acts prohibited in the Omnibus Election Code."

“Ibig sabihin pupuwede but then again they cannot use government resources. Ganoon po kahit saan po iyan, pero pupwede po talaga iyan,” Abalos said.

While it is allowed, the secretary cautioned the barangay officials as they are still seeking clarification from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on the extent of their “allowed participation” in the partisan political activity.

“Let’s proceed from this very carefully, as far we are concerned we wrote a letter to Comelec,” Abalos said.

“So as it is, lumalabas na pwede, but so na talagang maklaro nang husto… hihingi kami ng clarification sa kanila,” he added.

Abalos also asked Valmocina to explain the legal basis for his statement, stressing that it was not the official position of the DILG.

“This is just his opinion and that is not the official stand and position of DILG in reference to the matter, on the role of the barangay officials in this People’s Initiative,” he said.

“We wrote a letter for him to explain. Let this serve as a warning sa lahat ng ating undersecretary at opisyales that to avoid any confusion, bago sana magsalita sa isyu na very sensitive at least magtanong muna sa legal department namin,” he added.

Abalos said he hoped to receive the Comelec's response to his letter within the week.

'GAG ON FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION'

Former Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. called Valmocina's remark a "gag" on freedom of expression and the right to propose amendments to the Constitution.

He said the statement caused "fear and confusion" among barangay officials, adding that the charter allows citizens to propose changes via People's Initiative.



“This is not an election where partisan political activities are prohibited. This is a constitutionally sanctioned exercise of the People’s will and desire to improve the organic law," Garbin said in a statement.

"Thus, any action or statement which shall curtail the freedom of expression and suppress the inherent Constitutional right of the people to propose amendments should not be countenanced."

COMELEC DEFENDS RECEIPT OF SIGNATURES

Meanwhile, the Comelec said it was mandated to receive signature forms for the people’s initiative.

“At this point ministerial duty namin ‘yan, preparatory lang lahat ‘yan, preliminaries ika nga ang lahat ng ‘yan,” said Comelec Chairman George Garcia. “And therefore, hangga’t hindi binabalewala yung guidelines, binabago o nasasabing null and void, kinakailangan ipatupad namin.”

Garcia added that the Comelec had no jurisdiction on village officials who participate or push for the people’s initiative since it is not the campaign period.



According to the poll chief, no one has filed a formal petition for the people’s initiative yet, which is why they do not have jurisdiction on the signatures and the only thing they can do is to count them.



Once a petition is filed and is declared sufficient in form and substance, the Comelec will order the verification of signatures by its local offices which should be finished within two months. Election officers can then determine if a signature is valid or not, or if it was given willingly or not.



The Comelec will accept complaints regarding the signatures during the verification process, which is why Garcia reminded proponents of the initiative to make sure that voters understand what they are signing.



EFFECT ON ELECTION PREPARATION



Garcia also acknowledged that the people’s initiative would affect Comelec's preparations for the 2025 elections.



“Kapag nagsimula ng verification, kapag umabot kami sa puntong ‘yan, ‘yun pong registration of voters kailangan naming isuspend. Paano po magve-verify ang tao namin kung may registration of voters na parehong individual ang mga ginagamit?” Garcia said



Voter registration is from February 12 to September 30. The poll body targets to register 3 million Filipinos.



Despite the said adjustment, Garcia said Comelec cannot move the timeline.



“Kahit po magkaroon ng suspension ng registration of voters, we will still have to conduct the election by May at all costs. Kahit pa sabihin nilang magkakaroon ng plebisito as a result of a people's initiative or a constituent assembly or a constitutional convention, the Comelec will still proceed with the election of May 2025 unless ang Saligang Batas mismo ang magbabago,” he pointed out.



The poll body has received signature forms from about 900 cities and municipalities involving almost 153 legislative districts. There are 254 legislative districts in the Philippines.

The people's initiative that seeks to authorize senators and congressmen to vote together in amending the constitution.

The petition needs to signed by at least 12 percent of the total number of registered voters. Each legislative district must also be represented by at least 3 percent of registered voters.

'REPORT IRREGULARITIES'

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on Monday urged the public to report irregularities in the signature campaign.

“Kung meron pong nagoyo, nabudol, gustong magreklamo at bawiin ang kanilang pirma, huwag po kayong matakot magsumbong. Magpadala o magpost ng video, picture o screenshot ng mga text ng panunuhol,” said Villanueva in a video statement.

“Kaya nakakabahala po ang ginagawang people's initiative. Marami na po tayong narinig, nakita at nasaksihan. Kaya po ang panawagan natin, kung totoong people's initiative ito, sige po, dahil karapatan naman natin kahit anong klaseng Konstitusyon ang gusto natin,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva is among the senators who earlier said that amending the Constitution is not the solution to the country’s economic woes.

