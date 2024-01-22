Dela Rosa tags Romualdez in people's initiative on charter change

MANILA - Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa claimed on Monday that House Speaker Martin Romualdez is behind the people’s initiative that aims to amend the 1987 Constitution.



Dela Rosa also claimed that several congressmen apologized to him for spearheading the move and revealed it was ordered by the House Speaker.



“Mahirap na komprontahin mo sila kasi sabihin naman nila sa yon a ‘boss, pasensya ka na, following orders lang kami. May orders ang aming Speaker, sunod lang kami sa order.’ Following orders lang daw sila,” Dela Rosa said.



“Yun ang sabi sa akin nung congressman eh... hindi ko na sabihin kung sino.. Ang dami namang mababait na congressman sa Mindanao na magpapasintabi, tatawag sa yo na ‘pasensya ka na Sen ha? Following orders lang kami.’ Mga ganun-ganon,” he said.



“Orders ng liderato ng Congress,” Dela Rosa said.



Asked if those congressmen directly mentioned Romualdez as the one behind the order, Dela Rosa said: “Oo. Ano yun.”



Dela Rosa refused to name the congressmen who supposedly called him up and name-dropped Romualdez.

In Davao for example, he claimed people signing the PI petition received a “claim stub” for P3,000 or P100.



When asked to identify who distributed those supposed claim stubs, Dela Rosa said: “Mga congressman.”



“Mga congressman, tanungin nyo kung sinong mga congressman sa Davao. Except Congressman Pulong (Duterte) and Congressman (Isidro) Ungab. Hindi sila kasama diyan,” Dela Rosa said.

The senator confirmed Ungab’s earlier claim that congressmen from PBA Party-list group were the ones he was referring to.



Dela Rosa is opposing the PI that aims to “dilute” the Senate’s vote on charter change issue.



He, however, supports the economic amendments in the Constitution being carried by Resolution of Both Houses Number 6 (RBH 6).



An all senators' caucus is being held Monday to discuss the issue of the people's initiative, among other bills.

ROMUALDEZ DENIES DELA ROSA'S CLAIMS

Romualdez, meanwhile, denied Dela Rosa's claim that he is behind the gathering of signatures for the People's Initiative.



"That's Senator Bato talking. I don't know what he's talking about, he has not mentioned any congressman so I don't respond," Romualdez said.



"There's no orders," Romualdez added.



House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe echoed the House Speaker's remarks.



Dalipe explained that charter change has been an advocacy of the Speaker.



"The House has been pushing this since 1987 and this has been an advocacy of the Speaker since he became a congressman and now as a Speaker. Nagpahayag na ng suporta si Speaker sa ginawang Resolution of Both Houses sa Senado sa pamumuno ni Senate President Miguel Zubiri kaya ito rin ang direksyon na tatahakin ng buong House leadership," Dalipe said.



"We hope that the Senate can approve this soon so that we can end all these baseless speculations," Dalipe added. - reports from Sherrie Ann Torres and RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

