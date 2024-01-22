Cops patrol Pasig River park to encourage 'foot traffic'

MANILA — More police patrols have been deployed around the Pasig River Urban Development to encourage more people to make use of the riverbank recreational space unveiled to the public last week, an official said on Monday.

The first phase of the development is open to the public from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., said Usec. Avelino Tolentino III of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DSHUD).



“Nagkaroon na sila ng deployment ng police sa gabi. Marami po kaming nakita na pumunta doon na bisikleta ang gamit,” he told state television PTV.



“We just make sure it is well lit so we will be able to attract people and the visibility is ensured,” he said.



“Naniniwala tayo na kapag ang ating mga kababayan ay magagamit itong banks… dadami po ang makikinabang sa ilog Pasig, dadami ang ating stakeholders,” he said.



Once the 25-kilometer promenade is completed, it is expected to traverse 5 cities, giving the public a “major transportation lane that will cut across local governments of the National Capital Region,” Tolentino said.



“It will give our NCR residents a level of mobility na hindi nasasayang ang kanilang oras,” he said.



“The food traffic this will attract, will create an economic value… and will become a tax base for the local government involved,” he said.



“Pag patuloy na dumami ang gumagamit ng Pasig river… patuloy na dumadami ang kakampi ng Pasig River,” he added.



Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said the rehabilitation of the Pasig River would be a “people-centered, community-driven development” instead of a mere “cosmetic” project.

The DHSUD earlier said the P18 billion needed to establish the mixed-use riverside park would be sourced from the private sector.