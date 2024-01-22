Baguio tightens safety rules on water delivery services after outbreak

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Baguio City government is implementing stringent measures to ensure that water delivery services in the summer capital are "highly compliant" with health standards following a diarrhea outbreak that ended last week.

In a release, the Baguio City Public Information Office said the City of Pines is now "out of the woods" and that it will now focus on adopting stricter rules on the water delivery sector.

Hundreds of diarrhea cases in Baguio City were recorded by the health department during the outbreak, which started in December.

Baguio said water delivery services underwent measures in the aftermath of the outbreak, which included regular random water sampling tests, inspection of their facilities, and requiring them to maintain ledgers of their clients.

"Regular engagements with the owners of water companies will also be done ... to get inputs on their operations and on how to improve their safety protocols," it also said.

SOURCE OF OUTBREAK

The local government reported that unsafe water from deep wells and some water delivery companies were the sources of contamination.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has ordered the creation of a "Safe Drinking Water Task Force" to tackle the problem.

Citing the health department, Baguio said that the diarrhea cases could have been caused by the norovirus — a highly contagious pathogen that causes diarrhea and vomiting.

It has not ruled out bacterial causes, saying it is still awaiting water test results.

'POSITIVE' WATER DELIVERY FIRMS COULD FACE SANCTIONS

The local government said that water delivery firms with a positive finding of the diarrhea-causing pathogen had already been ordered to conduct intensive disinfection and retesting before they could operate again.

It added that Magalong is looking into their "liability and culpability" and that they could face sanctions.

Baguio City is also publishing a list of accredited water delivery companies to safeguard residents against unregistered water services. —Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

