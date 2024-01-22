Alliance of Filipino Health Workers sa Austria, inilunsad

VIENNA - Mga hamon, inspirasyon at tagumpay ng Filipino nurses ang ibinahagi ng Austrian-Pinay na si Dr. Gabriele Pascua, na isa sa mga kauna-unahang doktor sa Austria na may Filipino roots.

Ito’y sa gitna ng isinagawang symposium kasabay ng paglulunsad ng Alliance of Filipino health workers sa Austria kamakailan.

“Their commitment to their profession is unmatched. Filipino health workers display a great level of resilience and provide exceptional care. Their tireless efforts in the face of adversity, and their ability to find hope in the most challenging circumstances, serve as an inspiration for us all. It's not just about their medical expertise; it's about the empathy and kindness they have towards every patient they encounter,” sabi ni Dr. Gabriele Pascua, General Medicine, Clinic Favoriten.

Isa ring Austrian-Pinoy si Daniel Garces, na ngayon ay manager ng isang old folk homes sa Vienna. Nagpasalamat siya sa Pinoy pioneer nurses na nagtayo ng positibong pundasyon at magandang imahe sa Austria na ngayon ay tinatamasa ng bagong henerasyon ng immigrants.

“Our parents laid the foundation for the first group of nurses and the new generations, the next generations must redefine the framework condition to promote future successful cooperation in terms of labor immigration and onboarding process.” sabi ni Daniel Garces, E.A.N. holder for managers in long-term care.

Ito rin ang laman ng mensahe ni Philippine ambassador to Austria Evangeline ‘Luli’ Bernas, sa kanyang pagpuri sa husay at dedikasyon ng Pinoy nurses sa Austria.

“The first few batches of nurses have set the standards quite high and because of your work ethics and your adaption not only in Vienna but the whole of Austria have a high respect for Filipino nurses,” sabi ni Amb. Evangeline Arroyo-Bernas, PH Embassy in Austria.

Diin naman ng chairman ng Alliance of Filipino Health Workers in Austria, importante ang pagkakaisa ng kanilang grupo.

“With your skills, expertise and calling as a health worker you are called to be a health worker, you have the power to make a difference. Vocation is a calling and everything connected to that calling they conceal to participate in this exceptional professional group.” sabi ni Marjorie Akistoy, chairperson, Alliance of Filipino Health Workers in Austria.

Nagpasalamat naman ang kinatawan ng Chamber of Labor ng Austria sa magandang serbisyo ng Filipino nurses sa Austrian health sector.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the fact that so many Filipino nurses are here in Austria. Provide our patients with the best possible care and support. I would also like to thank the fact that additional nurses are currently coming to Austria far away from their families and friends, to compensate for our blatant shortage of nursing staff. We couldn’t do it without their support.” sabi ni Andrea Wadsack, Councilor of Chamber of Labor Vienna.

Dumalo rin sa symposium at sa nasabing launching ang ilang psychologist at entrepreneurs ng Vienna.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa Ausria, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.