Some NAIA flights affected by UPS maintenance; CAAP apologizes

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines headquarters in Pasay City. FILE/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were affected Sunday morning as the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) carried out the maintenance of one of its power equipment, which has been pointed as a factor in the New Year’s Day crisis that paralyzed the country’s air traffic.

The CAAP said its engineering team and maintenance provider replaced the cooling fan of its second UPS or uninterruptible power supply, affecting NAIA flights scheduled from 4:20 a.m. to 5:23 a.m. on January 22.

“There were nine affected flights held at NAIA’s taxiway Charlie for departure and 38 flights that waited for clearance delivery during the short outage that was necessary to complete the maintenance activity,” the CAAP said.

The UPS failure on January 1, 2023 led to the outage of the entire Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM), according to initial investigation.

Prior to the maintenance work on Sunday, CAAP said it issued an advisory to affected airlines, or Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), at 8:53 p.m. Saturday about the scheduled replacement of the UPS cooling fan.

Normal flight operations resumed at 6:09 a.m. Sunday, said CAAP, which also issued an apology to passengers whose flights were affected.

The CAAP is grateful to the affected passengers for their patience during the said activity.

CAAP had said that the nearly 10-hour shutdown of Philippine airspace on New Year’s Day was due to a problem in the CNS/ATM system’s electrical network with its UPS.

The system, according to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, was already in its “mid-life” and has been in need of upgrades. The Department of Transportation, he said, allocated over P120 million for the upgrades required. — with a report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

