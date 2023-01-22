Hundreds flock to Binondo to welcome Year of the Rabbit

Scenes from the Chinese New Year in Binondo, Manila, the world's oldest Chinatown, on Jan. 22, 2023. George Calvelo and Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the Chinese New Year in Binondo, Manila, the world's oldest Chinatown, on Jan. 22, 2023. George Calvelo and Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the Chinese New Year in Binondo, Manila, the world's oldest Chinatown, on Jan. 22, 2023. George Calvelo and Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the Chinese New Year in Binondo, Manila, the world's oldest Chinatown, on Jan. 22, 2023. George Calvelo and Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the Chinese New Year in Binondo, Manila, the world's oldest Chinatown, on Jan. 22, 2023. George Calvelo and Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the Chinese New Year in Binondo, Manila, the world's oldest Chinatown, on Jan. 22, 2023. George Calvelo and Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the Chinese New Year in Binondo, Manila, the world's oldest Chinatown, on Jan. 22, 2023. George Calvelo and Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Hundreds of people gathered near the Jones Bridge of this city early Sunday to celebrate the Chinese New Year and welcome the Year of the Rabbit.

Some spectators were wearing Chinese outfits and costumes inspired by characters from popular culture. Among them were couple Benjie Macaraeg and Joyce Calagui, who came dressed as Mighty Steel Leg and Mui from the 2001 movie Shaolin Soccer.

During the short program held before the fireworks display, Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna said the Jones Bridge played a role in paving the way for the world's first and oldest Chinatown located in Binondo.

Lacuna also recognized the Filipino-Chinese community's contributions to the City of Manila, which she described as a symbol of the strong ties between the Philippines and China.

Envoys from the 2 countries were also present in the event: Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian and Philippines Ambassador to China Jaime Florcruz.

A pyromusical and fireworks exhibition lit up the Jones Bridge at 12 midnight.

Video by Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

Some members of the Filipino-Chinese community also enjoyed the Lunar New Year celebration at Lucky Chinatown mall, featuring live performances from Filipino artists.

According to the Manila Police District, no crimes or any untoward incidents were recorded in the city during the Chinese New Year celebrations.

—Report from Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News