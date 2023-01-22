DPWH says to begin fixing C5 inner lane this week

MANILA — Repairs to the bridge expansion joint of the inner lane of C5 Ortigas Flyover and C5 Pasig Boulevard will begin this week, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Sunday.

DPWH first announced that the month-long repairs would start on January 21 after it completed fixing the the 3.5-meter first lane of the southbound side.

But the department's Metro Manila First District Engr. Medel Chua said they decided to move the date due to “Chinese New Year and remobilization” concerns.

“Itong section, last December gumawa tayo. Iyong flyover dalawang lane. Outer lane, natapos natin. Ngayon iyong kalahati ng flyover, iyong inner lane [ang] gagawin,” Chua said.

A separate DPWH statement on Facebook said that the previous repair underwent chipping works and “installation of new bridge expansion joints on identified spans.”

The repair to the 4-meter inner lane of the 2 flyovers will likewise last about a month.

The department added that it would be relaxing "the old bridge expansion joints, allowing stability to the structural integrity of the bridges."



“[Iyong una] nasira lately, diyan kasi dumadaan truck. Truck lane iyan. Ni repair na lang din natin [iyong] other half,” Chua explained.

“Kung mapapansin niyo sa flyover, mayroong maliit na space diyan na tinatawag nating expansion joint. 'Di ba thermal 'yan, konkreto, nag-i-expand kapag mainit. Nagko-contract kapag malamig. So iyan [pinaayos iyan]... para 'di masira,” he added.

DPWH advised motorists to expect heavier traffic along C5 as they conduct the repairs, asking for understanding as the project is also "for their own safety."

“Malaki na iyong gap. May naka-expose na bakal. Reklamo ng motorsiklo lalo na, delikado. Marami maaaksidente. Habang kotse, ma-flat tire,” Chua said.

The section will be closed to traffic daily from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

In line with this, DPWH advised motorists with wide vehicles to use service roads as alternate routes during the said hours.

The second tranche of repairs will complete DPWH’s rehabilitation of C5 Ortigas Flyover and C5 Pasig Boulevard Flyover.

—Report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

