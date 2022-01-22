Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The One Hospital Command Center said on Saturday it was monitoring several regions amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to OHCC operations manager Dr. Bernadett Velasco, among these regions were Metro Manila, as well as provinces placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 4 such as Northern Samar, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province.

Also being monitored were Regions 2, 3, 4A and 8.

According to Velasco, the OHCC still receives some 1,000 calls a day. She called on asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms to first contact their local government units for assistance.

The Philippines on Friday reported its highest number of active COVID-19 cases so far, of which 95 percent were mild cases, data from the Department of Health showed.

The country has so far tallied a total of 3,357,083 COVID-19 infections, since it detected its first COVID-19 case in a female traveler from Wuhan, China in 2020. Of the total figure, 291,618 or 8.7 percent remain active, according to the DOH.

Of the number of active infections, 277,833 (95.27 percent) are mild cases, 9,015 (3.09 percent) are asymptomatic, 2,979 (1.02 percent) are moderate cases, 1,487 (0.51 percent) are severe cases, and 304 (0.10 percent ) are critical cases.

Some 32,744 new virus cases were reported, the 7th daily highest since the pandemic began, following 33,169 cases announced on January 10, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group. — With a report by Gillan Ropero, ABS-CBN News