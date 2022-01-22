Residents queue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Quezon Memorial Circle Vaccination Hub in Quezon City on January 18, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippines on Saturday confirmed 30,552 more COVID-19 cases, pushing active infections to more than 280,000, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the day's tally was the 10th highest since the pandemic began. This was also the 3rd straight day that fresh infections topped 30,000, he added.

"There's a decrease in active cases as DOH reports over 41,000 recoveries," Guido said.

The country now has a total of 3,387,524 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, 280,619 or 8.3 percent of which are still active.

The positivity rate was at 45.1%, based on samples collected from 68,049 individuals on Thursday.

Guido said the day's positivity rate was the highest in the past 5 days.

There were also 97 COVID-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 53,406.

The day's fatalities included 57 cases first classified as recoveries.

Recoveries, meanwhile, rose by 41,471 to 3,053,499. The number of those recovering from the respiratory disease is expected to rise due to the number of people who tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.

All laboratories were able to submit data on time.

