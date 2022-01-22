Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The OCTA Research Group said on Saturday that COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila were trending down, but infections in the provinces were rising.

OCTA fellow Dr. Guido David told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo that major cities outside the NCR Plus region — such as Cebu and Davao — were seeing record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

He cautioned that provinces had less testing capacity than Metro Manila, while also having smaller hospital capacities for patients.

"Dumodoble na nga, nasa 780 cases na ’yung kahapon na tala sa Cebu city. ’Yung peak nila noong delta surge 300 lang, 330. Ngayon more than double na ng peak nila," he said. "Hindi pa ’yan ’yung peak nila. Pataas pa ’yung bilang ng kaso. Baka umabot pa sila ng mga 1,000 cases per day over the next, by next week siguro."

(The cases are already doubling. Cebu City recorded 780 cases Friday. But their peak during the delta surge was 300, 330. Now their cases are more than double that previous peak. This is not even the peak. The number of cases is still rising, and they might even reach around 1,000 cases per day over the next week.)

But just because cases were on the downtrend in Metro Manila, Guido reminded the public that the region was not "out of the woods" yet when it came to coronavirus infections, saying that even if the number of new COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region were falling they were still high.

"Magkaibang word ’yun ah, ’yung 'pababa' at 'mababa na'. Ang mababa na ay umabot natin, baka mga February pa ’yun, or even March," he said. "Sa ngayon, kung maging kampante tayo, baka mag-reverse pa ’yung trend. Baka tumaas pa, at baka bumalik pa ’yung mataas na bilang ng kaso."

(“Going down” and "already down" are different terms. Cases will have gone down maybe by February or even March. For now, if we become complacent, this trend might get reversed. Cases might go up, and we might start seeing high numbers of infections again.)

On Friday, the Philippines reported 32,744 new COVID-19 cases. The number of active infections also hit a record high of 291,618.