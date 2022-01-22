Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The National Bureau of Investigation on Saturday said it was looking for more suspects connected to the hacking of BDO Unibank accounts reported in December.

Victor Lorenzo, the bureau's cybercrime division head, said that authorities have identified more people in connection to the account breach, which affected 700 BDO Unibank clients.

No further details were given.

Lorenzo added that another unnamed bank was also being targeted, and that the NBI has communicated with that company.

"Ang maganda ho naman du’n, kilala na natin sila," he said. "Dati kasi mga pseudonym lang, mga fake account. ’Yun lang pakilala nila. Pero sa ngayon, at least kilala na natin sila. It's only a matter of time."

So far, 5 people have been caught in connection to the incident, including 2 Nigerians.

Those arrested individuals were part of the Mark Nagoyo heist group.

NBI officer-in-charge director Eric Distor named the individuals but ABS-CBN News withheld the information until formal charges are filed.

The 2 Nigerian citizens were arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the NBI-Cybercrime Division in Mabalacat city, Pampanga on January 18, the agency said.

In early December, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said it was monitoring complaints of hacked accounts in BDO and Union Bank of the Philippines.