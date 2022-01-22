Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes tested positive for COVID-19 anew. He was first infected with the virus last April 21. Courtesy: Jonas Cortes' Facebook page.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said on Saturday he was reinfected with COVID-19.

Cortes, who was nursing mild symptoms, said he has isolated. He has been fully vaccinated.

“I will continue to monitor the city even if I am isolating,” he added.

This is the second time the mayor was infected with the virus; the first time was in April 2021.

Mandaue has intensified its COVID response, such as adding more personnel for teleconsultation, having free RT-PCR tests for residents and workers in the city, and ramping up their vaccination drives.

The city has 246 new cases of the coronavirus, according to the regional health office, bringing its active cases to 1,214.

The recovery count, meanwhile, was at 11,893 while the city reported 445 fatalities.