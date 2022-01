MANILA—A magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Occidental, Saturday morning.

State seismologists Phivolcs said the tremor happened 234 kilometers south, 36 degrees east of Balut Island, Sarangani town, at 10:26 a.m.

It struck off at a depth of 66 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeDavaoOccidental

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 22 Jan 2022 - 10:26 AM

Magnitude = 6.5

Depth = 066 kilometers

Location = 03.70N, 126.66E - 234 km S 36° E of Balut Island (Municipality Of Sarangani) (Davao Occidental)

The Phivolcs said it expected the quake to cause damage. Aftershocks were also anticipated to occur, but no threat of a tsunami was expected.