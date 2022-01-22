Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Davao Occidental

MANILA—A magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck in waters off Davao Occidental, Saturday morning.

State seismologists Phivolcs said the tremor happened 275 kilometers southeast of Balut island, Sarangani town, Davao Occidental at 10:26 a.m.

It was located at a depth of 33 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

Earthquake Information No.2

Date and Time: 22 Jan 2022 - 10:26 AM

Magnitude = 6.1

Depth = 033 kilometers

Location = 03.27N, 126.67E - 275 km S 30° E of Balut Island (Municipality Of Sarangani) (Davao Occidental)https://t.co/sdnbTuy8xn pic.twitter.com/P1NK7NSBHt — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) January 22, 2022

An initial recording of the quake measured the magnitude at 6.5 with a depth of 66 kilometers.

The Phivolcs said it had expected the tremor to cause damage. Aftershocks had been anticipated, but no threat of a tsunami was expected.

Meanwhile, authorities in Sarangani town, reported no damage or evacuations following the incident.

Graybert Malinog, Sarangani municipal disaster risk reduction and management office action officer, said the province felt a weak tremor following the quake. He added that the quake's epicenter was over in Indonesia.

“Mahina lang siya. Estimate ko nasa Intensity 3. Offshore na siya. Nasa Indonesia area na siya," Malinog said in a chat message.

Intensity 3 was felt in Sarangani, while Intensity 1 was felt in Lebak town, Sultan Kudarat and General Santos City.

Earlier on Saturday, around 4:43 a.m., a magnitude 5.4 quake was recorded in Baganga town, Davao Oriental.

Intensity 4 was felt in Baganga and Caraga in Davao Oriental, and Maco, Davao de Oro.

Meanwhile, Intensity 3 was felt in Mawab and Monkayo, Davao de Oro; Lupon, Manay, and San Isidro, Davao Oriental; Bislig City, Surigao del Sur; and Rosario, Agusan del Sur.