MANILA—The state weather bureau on Saturday warned areas hit by typhoon Odette in Visayas and Mindanao to brace for heavy rains caused by a low-pressure area (LPA) east of Mindanao.

PAGASA weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario told Teleradyo that the LPA has a small chance of developing into a storm but would bring moderate to at times heavy rains over Northern Mindanao, Caraga area and Central Visayas.

The weather disturbance was last located 1,435 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 3 a.m. Saturday.

"Especially sa Caraga area, ’yun po ang naapektuhan ng bagyong Odette, ay puwedeng makaranas ng pag-ulan nitong susunod na linggo dahil sa inaasahan na pagdaan ng LPA," he said.

(Especially in the Caraga area most affected by typhoon Odette. These areas will experience rains next week due to the LPA.)

"Base sa forecast na tinitingnan natin, ito ’yung time na nagiging crucial ’yung pag-ulan especially sa Northern Mindanao and Caraga area, at sa Central Visayas by Monday and Tuesday," he added.

(Forecast showed that this is the time where rains will be experienced, especially in Northern Mindanao and Caraga area, and Central Visayas by Monday and Tuesday.)

The LPA, he said, is forecast to emerge in the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday or Thursday after passing through Palawan.

PAGASA urged residents there to take precautionary measures to minimize the impact of the rains brought by the LPA.

The rest of our country will experience clear skies except for isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Odette is one of the strongest storms that hit the country in recent years.