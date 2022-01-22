Newest Court of Appeals Associate Justice Jennifer Joy Chua Ong took her oath before Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at the Supreme Court. Handout photo from SCPIO

MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Jennifer Joy Chua Ong, an official under his office, as the newest Court of Appeals associate justice, documents showed on Friday.

A source from Malacañang said Ong was most recently an undersecretary under the Office of the President.

The 2018 and 2020 government directory also listed her as Presidential Assistant I with the rank of undersecretary under the Office of the Special Assistant to President.

JUST IN: President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Jennifer Joy Chua Ong as the newest Court of Appeals associate justice. pic.twitter.com/SdBHLxV6nX — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) January 21, 2022

Her appointment letter though showed she was appointed to the post on May 20, 2021. It was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

But Supreme Court Spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka on Friday said the letter was "received today (January 21) and Justice Ong took her oath before the Chief Justice this noon."

Photos shared by the Supreme Court Public Information Office also showed Ong taking her oath before Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at the Supreme Court on Friday noon.

CA Presiding Justice Remedios Salazar-Fernando was also present during the ceremony.

RELATED VIDEO