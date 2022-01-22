Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Manotoc on Friday said he tested positive for COVID-19.

"To give you some background, nag-PCR test po kami ng staff ko, mga close-in ko po noong Wednesday at nag-positive po ang driver ko," Manotoc said in a Facebook post.

"Negative naman po ako sa PCR test ko noong Wednesday. Kaya lang, of course, since that time ay nag-quarantine po kami kasi close contact na po kami and earlier, I antigen-tested again and I tested positive."

Manotoc said he was asymptomatic.

"I am glad that it was omicron and not delta kasi alam po natin na milder ang omicron . . . And I am vaccinated, 'yun naman ang pinakaimportante sa lahat and I am alright for now," he added.

Last January 16, Manotoc said the health department confirmed the presence of omicron variant in Ilocos Norte.

Based on the the provincial government's post on social media, as of January 20, Ilocos Norte has 1,815 active COVID-19 cases

