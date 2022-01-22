MANILA—The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reminded the public that accidents could happen during COVID-19 vaccination, after a video showing a needle breaking during inoculation went viral.

The incident caused the shot to spill during the administration of the vaccine.

The video, which has been reposted by the public and the media, was changed to private by the original poster.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the incident was not intentional.

" ’Yung pong mga nangyayari na mga ganito hindi sinasadya, but these are some things na puwedeng mangyari during the process of vaccination," Vergeire explained during a televised public briefing.

(This was not deliberate, but it could happen.)

"Kailangan lang po talaga ipaliwanag ng ating vaccination site what happened and ibigay ulit ’yung dapat na dose sa ating mga kababayan."

(The vaccination site just needs to explain what happened and administer the proper dose.)

Vergeire did not mention whether the person administering the shot would be sanctioned.

An updated social media post by the person who uploaded the video said he has received the booster jab, and urged the public to stop criticizing the health worker.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 56.8 million individuals, while 59.6 million others have received an initial dose, according to data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Nearly 5.7 million booster shots have also been administered, as of Thursday.